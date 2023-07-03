HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 813.73% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ensysce Biosciences is 16.72. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $18.74. The average price target represents an increase of 813.73% from its latest reported closing price of 1.83.

The projected annual revenue for Ensysce Biosciences is 3MM, an increase of 9.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ensysce Biosciences. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENSC is 0.00%, a decrease of 48.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.70% to 167K shares. The put/call ratio of ENSC is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADANX - AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fund Class N holds 160K shares representing 12.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENSC by 16.60% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

