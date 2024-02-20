HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Dyne Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DYN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.83% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dyne Therapeutics is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 55.83% from its latest reported closing price of 22.91.

The projected annual revenue for Dyne Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyne Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYN is 0.00%, a decrease of 8.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of DYN is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 9,885K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,951K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,053K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,042K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 21.43% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,174K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vida Ventures Advisors holds 2,075K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Dyne Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on transforming the lives of people with serious diseases by developing muscle-targeted therapies. Dyne Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.

