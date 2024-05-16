HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Dianthus Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DNTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.31% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dianthus Therapeutics is 51.17. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 95.31% from its latest reported closing price of 26.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dianthus Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dianthus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 61.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNTH is 0.43%, an increase of 175.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 155.68% to 26,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,992K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,763K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929K shares , representing an increase of 30.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 326.36% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,718K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing an increase of 55.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 469.62% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,333K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 2,094K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing an increase of 55.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 351.68% over the last quarter.

Dianthus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

magenta therapeutics is a biotechnology company harnessing the power of stem cell science to revolutionize stem cell transplantation for patients with immune- and blood-based diseases. by creating a platform focused on key areas of transplant medicine, magenta therapeutics is pioneering an integrated, but modular approach to stem cell therapies that reboot the blood and immune systems to create patient benefit. founded by internationally recognized leaders in stem cell transplant medicine, magenta therapeutics was launched in 2016 by third rock ventures and atlas venture and is headquartered in cambridge, mass. for more information, please visit www.magentatx.com.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.