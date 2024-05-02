HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Cyclo Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CYTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 181.38% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cyclo Therapeutics is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 181.38% from its latest reported closing price of 1.45.

The projected annual revenue for Cyclo Therapeutics is 6MM, an increase of 440.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyclo Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYTH is 2.28%, an increase of 1,152,215.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 190.89% to 1,453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Founders Fund V Management holds 481K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 152K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing an increase of 33.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTH by 48.79% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 114K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing an increase of 33.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTH by 43.21% over the last quarter.

Cyclo Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of three ongoing formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793 and NCT03893071). The company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development.

