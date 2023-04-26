HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coinbase Global, Inc. is 74.60. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.29% from its latest reported closing price of 55.55.

The projected annual revenue for Coinbase Global, Inc. is 3,421MM, an increase of 8.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global, Inc.. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COIN is 0.76%, a decrease of 15.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.89% to 128,114K shares. The put/call ratio of COIN is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 11,776K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,189K shares, representing an increase of 21.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 94.05% over the last quarter.

AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. holds 10,864K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 7,310K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,535K shares, representing an increase of 24.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 7,000K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,199K shares, representing an increase of 25.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 17.56% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,940K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,842K shares, representing an increase of 18.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Coinbase Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

