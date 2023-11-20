HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadrenal Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 175.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVKD is 0.00%, an increase of 62,965.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 389,537.32% to 1,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 982K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 39K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 29K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 25K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

Biltmore Family Office holds 11K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

