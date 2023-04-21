HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Avinger (AVGR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,155.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avinger is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1,155.38% from its latest reported closing price of $0.49.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$12.25.

Avinger Background Information

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot and Tigereye™ family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® line of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California.

