HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Atlas Lithium (ATLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Atlas Lithium (OTCM:ATLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.93% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Lithium is 56.10. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 160.93% from its latest reported closing price of 21.50.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Lithium is 1MM, an increase of 16,280.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Lithium. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLX is 0.25%, a decrease of 74.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.90% to 184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cross Staff Investments holds 172K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company.

U S Global Investors holds 5K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

BDSIX - BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund Institutional Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Wells Fargo holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

