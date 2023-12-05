HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of ASP Isotopes (ASPI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASP Isotopes. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 180.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASPI is 0.00%, a decrease of 89.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.44% to 323K shares.

Geode Capital Management holds 104K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 101K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing a decrease of 374.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPI by 58.25% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 22K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Warberg Asset Management holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 224.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPI by 37.37% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

