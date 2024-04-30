HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of ArriVent BioPharma (AVBP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of ArriVent BioPharma (NasdaqGM:AVBP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.63% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for ArriVent BioPharma is 32.13. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 96.63% from its latest reported closing price of 16.34.

The projected annual revenue for ArriVent BioPharma is 3MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,798K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company.

FPHAX - Pharmaceuticals Portfolio holds 152K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

AlphaCentric Advisors holds 83K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 23K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

