HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Amprius Technologies (AMPX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 432.01% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amprius Technologies is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 432.01% from its latest reported closing price of 2.78.

The projected annual revenue for Amprius Technologies is 5MM, an increase of 21.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amprius Technologies. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 131.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPX is 0.04%, a decrease of 50.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.64% to 3,469K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 643K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing a decrease of 46.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 43.48% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 642K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing a decrease of 59.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 51.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 594K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 184K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 22.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 163K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 31.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 9.03% over the last quarter.

