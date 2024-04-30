HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Adverum Biotechnologies (NasdaqCM:ADVM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 328.12% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Adverum Biotechnologies is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 328.12% from its latest reported closing price of 9.53.

The projected annual revenue for Adverum Biotechnologies is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adverum Biotechnologies. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 16.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADVM is 0.06%, an increase of 63.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.02% to 61,010K shares. The put/call ratio of ADVM is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commodore Capital holds 10,000K shares representing 48.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 5,148K shares representing 24.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,573K shares , representing a decrease of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 74.39% over the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 5,068K shares representing 24.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,553K shares representing 21.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,556K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 55.20% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,300K shares representing 20.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares , representing a decrease of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 58.64% over the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

