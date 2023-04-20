HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acrivon Therapeutics is $21.93. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 112.09% from its latest reported closing price of $10.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Acrivon Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 39K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

HealthCor Management holds 284K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 22K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acrivon Therapeutics. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 380.00% in the last quarter.

See all Acrivon Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.