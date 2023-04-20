Stocks
HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) with Buy Recommendation

April 20, 2023 — 06:06 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acrivon Therapeutics is $21.93. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 112.09% from its latest reported closing price of $10.34.

The projected annual revenue for Acrivon Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACRV / Acrivon Therapeutics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

UBS Group holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 39K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

HealthCor Management holds 284K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 22K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acrivon Therapeutics. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 380.00% in the last quarter.

