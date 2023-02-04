HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades Vyant Bio (VYNT)

On February 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded their outlook for Vyant Bio from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,006.02% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vyant Bio is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1,006.02% from its latest reported closing price of $0.83.

The projected annual revenue for Vyant Bio is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.37.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 513,412 shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 210,231 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 202,725 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50 shares, representing an increase of 99.98%.

Frontier Wealth Management holds 202,601 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 194,586 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vyant Bio. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VYNT is 0.0007%, a decrease of 47.7927%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.43% to 1,825K shares.

Vyant Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vyant Bio operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. The Company will immediately begin to execute on the integration of these two leading businesses, to converge human-powered scientific and technology-based systems and expertise with years of preclinical experience to de-risk and accelerate discovery and development of preclinical and clinical pipelines for biopharma partners as well as for the proprietary pipeline of the Company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.