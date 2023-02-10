HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)

On February 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded their outlook for Eliem Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.39% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eliem Therapeutics is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 77.39% from its latest reported closing price of $3.45.

The projected annual revenue for Eliem Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.17.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 13,151K shares representing 49.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 402K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing a decrease of 77.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELYM by 33.72% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 349K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.

Woodline Partners holds 227K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing a decrease of 64.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELYM by 41.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 190K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eliem Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 62.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELYM is 0.04%, an increase of 130.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 14,890K shares.

Eliem Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders with the goal of restoring balance in both the peripheral and central nervous systems to help patients live on their own terms. Eliem channels its experience, energy, and passion for improving patients' quality of life by developing life-changing novel therapies for disorders such as chronic pain, depression, epilepsy, focal onset seizures, and anxiety – conditions that make simple daily activities challenging for impacted patients. At its core, the Eliem team is motivated by the promise of helping patients live happier, more fulfilling lives.

