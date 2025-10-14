HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Zymeworks (ZYME)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Zymeworks (NasdaqGS:ZYME) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.22% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zymeworks is $22.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.22% from its latest reported closing price of $18.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zymeworks is 148MM, an increase of 20.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zymeworks. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYME is 0.14%, an increase of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.32% to 83,183K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYME is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 22,970K shares representing 30.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,260K shares , representing an increase of 24.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 39.97% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,711K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,338K shares , representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,309K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 4,151K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,789K shares , representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,460K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,880K shares , representing a decrease of 57.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 92.29% over the last quarter.

