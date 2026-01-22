HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)

Fintel reports that on January 22, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Tempest Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:TPST) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 251.72% Upside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tempest Therapeutics is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 251.72% from its latest reported closing price of $2.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tempest Therapeutics is 57MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tempest Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPST is 0.00%, an increase of 99.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 53.16% to 316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares , representing a decrease of 52.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPST by 125.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 41K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPST by 62.49% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing a decrease of 567.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPST by 20.55% over the last quarter.

DRW Securities holds 19K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing a decrease of 191.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPST by 84.29% over the last quarter.

