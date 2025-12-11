HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Soluna Holdings (SLNH)

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Soluna Holdings (NasdaqCM:SLNH) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soluna Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 48.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLNH is 0.00%, an increase of 290.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 475.39% to 3,619K shares.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,500K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 712K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 221K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 59.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLNH by 824.51% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 200K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 81K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

