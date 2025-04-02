HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (LSE:0L35)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Sarepta Therapeutics (LSE:0L35) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.90% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is 178.54 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 74.43 GBX to a high of 221.81 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 187.90% from its latest reported closing price of 62.02 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is 3,480MM, an increase of 82.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,009 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L35 is 0.27%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 114,258K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,697K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,259K shares , representing an increase of 28.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 32.40% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,328K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,359K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 4.02% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,155K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares , representing an increase of 47.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 74.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,101K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,865K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,580K shares , representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.