HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Prelude Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:PRLD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.46% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Prelude Therapeutics is $5.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 142.46% from its latest reported closing price of $2.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prelude Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prelude Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLD is 0.03%, an increase of 11.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 34,780K shares. The put/call ratio of PRLD is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 10,909K shares representing 25.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,124K shares representing 24.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,133K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,568K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 891K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares , representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 25.74% over the last quarter.

Prelude Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s lead product candidates are designed to be oral, potent, and selective inhibitors of PRMT5. Prelude’s first clinical candidate, PRT543, is in Phase 1 development for advanced solid tumors and select myeloid malignancies. Prelude is also advancing PRT811, a second PRMT5 inhibitor optimized for high brain exposure, in a Phase 1 clinical trial including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The Company’s pipeline also includes its third clinical candidate, PRT1419, an orally available MCL1 inhibitor in Phase 1 development for patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, and its two most advanced preclinical candidates, PRT2527, a CDK9 inhibitor, and PRT-SCA2, a SMARCA2 protein degrader.

