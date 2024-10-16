HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades NovoCure (NVCR)

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for NovoCure (NasdaqGS:NVCR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.85% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for NovoCure is $27.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.85% from its latest reported closing price of $17.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NovoCure is 610MM, an increase of 10.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in NovoCure. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVCR is 0.10%, an increase of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.04% to 107,082K shares. The put/call ratio of NVCR is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,696K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,864K shares , representing an increase of 24.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 47.05% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 5,245K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,269K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 37.27% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,524K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares , representing an increase of 32.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 67.83% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 3,865K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares , representing an increase of 69.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 253.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,418K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,365K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 8.25% over the last quarter.

NovoCure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

