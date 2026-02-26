HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.23% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Joby Aviation is $12.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 31.23% from its latest reported closing price of $9.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Joby Aviation is 487MM, an increase of 811.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joby Aviation. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOBY is 0.38%, an increase of 25.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 510,859K shares. The put/call ratio of JOBY is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toyota Motor holds 128,454K shares representing 13.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 49,571K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,421K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 28,471K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,270K shares , representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 22.54% over the last quarter.

Intel holds 15,316K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,816K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 13.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,093K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,530K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 51.65% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

