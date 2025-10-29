HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Innate Pharma S.A. - Depositary Receipt (IPHA)

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Innate Pharma S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:IPHA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.71% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Innate Pharma S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.77 to a high of $9.72. The average price target represents an increase of 192.71% from its latest reported closing price of $2.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Innate Pharma S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 135MM, an increase of 970.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innate Pharma S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPHA is 0.16%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.36% to 171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 31.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 32.13% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 51.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 88.30% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 51.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 38.80% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 43.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 37.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.