HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Fate Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:FATE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 267.67% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fate Therapeutics is $4.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 267.67% from its latest reported closing price of $1.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fate Therapeutics is 34MM, an increase of 302.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fate Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATE is 0.02%, an increase of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.18% to 88,540K shares. The put/call ratio of FATE is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 12,873K shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,544K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,289K shares , representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 37.49% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,379K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,049K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,695K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 45.76% over the last quarter.

