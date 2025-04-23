HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Dogwood Therapeutics (DWTX)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Dogwood Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DWTX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 933.70% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dogwood Therapeutics is $56.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 933.70% from its latest reported closing price of $5.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dogwood Therapeutics. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1,600.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 18K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 12K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.