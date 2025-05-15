Stocks
HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

May 15, 2025 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by George Maybach

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for CytomX Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CTMX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.71% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for CytomX Therapeutics is $3.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 60.71% from its latest reported closing price of $2.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CytomX Therapeutics is 57MM, a decrease of 61.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in CytomX Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTMX is 0.05%, an increase of 7.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.81% to 47,079K shares. CTMX / CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CTMX is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CTMX / CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Tang Capital Management holds 7,312K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,812K shares , representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 24.33% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,228K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 3,905K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares , representing an increase of 22.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 26.67% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,221K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares , representing an increase of 20.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,137K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 17.58% over the last quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. CytomX is developing a novel class of investigational conditionally activated antibody therapeutics, based on its Probody® technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

