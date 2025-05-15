HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for CytomX Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CTMX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.71% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for CytomX Therapeutics is $3.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 60.71% from its latest reported closing price of $2.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CytomX Therapeutics is 57MM, a decrease of 61.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in CytomX Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTMX is 0.05%, an increase of 7.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.81% to 47,079K shares. The put/call ratio of CTMX is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 7,312K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,812K shares , representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 24.33% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,228K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 3,905K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares , representing an increase of 22.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 26.67% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,221K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares , representing an increase of 20.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,137K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 17.58% over the last quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. CytomX is developing a novel class of investigational conditionally activated antibody therapeutics, based on its Probody® technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

