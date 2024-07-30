HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Fintel reports that on July 30, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NasdaqGS:COLL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.86% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical is $41.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 19.86% from its latest reported closing price of $34.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Collegium Pharmaceutical is 598MM, an increase of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 9.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLL is 0.18%, an increase of 12.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.30% to 52,664K shares. The put/call ratio of COLL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,730K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares , representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,634K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 21.33% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,587K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares , representing an increase of 15.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 21.86% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,211K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 23.54% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,834K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758K shares , representing a decrease of 50.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 19.45% over the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

