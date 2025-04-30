HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades CECO Environmental (CECO)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for CECO Environmental (NasdaqGS:CECO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for CECO Environmental is $36.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.46% from its latest reported closing price of $22.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CECO Environmental is 501MM, a decrease of 17.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in CECO Environmental. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CECO is 0.18%, an increase of 14.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.16% to 40,260K shares. The put/call ratio of CECO is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,975K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares , representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 25.41% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,971K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares , representing an increase of 10.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 17.59% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,741K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares , representing an increase of 38.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 59.82% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 1,272K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing an increase of 22.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 50.66% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,088K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares , representing an increase of 37.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 55.77% over the last quarter.

Ceco Environmental Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for industries including power generation, wastewater treatment, poly silicon fabrication, petrochemical processing, electric vehicle production, battery recycling, general industrial, refining, and a wide range of other industries.

