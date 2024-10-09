HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Cassava Sciences (NasdaqCM:SAVA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 303.30% Upside

As of June 12, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cassava Sciences is $105.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 303.30% from its latest reported closing price of $26.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cassava Sciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cassava Sciences. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAVA is 0.05%, an increase of 20.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.35% to 14,088K shares. The put/call ratio of SAVA is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,451K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares , representing an increase of 14.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 30.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 967K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares , representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 38.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 943K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares , representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 36.29% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 696K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 25.71% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 691K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 97.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 2,774.33% over the last quarter.

Cassava Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cassava Sciences' mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer's disease.

