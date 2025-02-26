HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 228.71% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcus Biosciences is $33.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 228.71% from its latest reported closing price of $10.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arcus Biosciences is 188MM, a decrease of 27.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcus Biosciences. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCUS is 0.14%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.94% to 94,832K shares. The put/call ratio of RCUS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilead Sciences holds 30,061K shares representing 32.85% ownership of the company.

Woodline Partners holds 3,524K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,478K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 20.81% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,488K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,440K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,996K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares , representing a decrease of 22.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 30.85% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,879K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares , representing a decrease of 14.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Arcus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has four molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic and triple-negative breast cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel. Domvanalimab (AB154), an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy, is in a three-arm randomized Phase 2 study for first-line treatment of PD-L1- 1.

