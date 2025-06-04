HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades AnaptysBio (LSE:0HFQ)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for AnaptysBio (LSE:0HFQ) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HFQ is 0.18%, an increase of 75.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.67% to 42,823K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,880K shares representing 26.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,873K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HFQ by 120.46% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 4,634K shares representing 15.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing an increase of 81.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HFQ by 793.66% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,368K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,545K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares , representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HFQ by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital Management holds 1,300K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.