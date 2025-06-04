HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades AnaptysBio (ANAB)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for AnaptysBio (NasdaqGS:ANAB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.81% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for AnaptysBio is $41.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 77.81% from its latest reported closing price of $23.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AnaptysBio is 21MM, a decrease of 80.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.18%, an increase of 75.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.25% to 42,823K shares. The put/call ratio of ANAB is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,880K shares representing 26.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,873K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 120.46% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 4,634K shares representing 15.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing an increase of 81.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 793.66% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,368K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,545K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares , representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital Management holds 1,300K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne.

