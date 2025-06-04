HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Agenus (AGEN)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Agenus (NasdaqCM:AGEN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.20% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Agenus is $6.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 29.20% from its latest reported closing price of $5.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agenus is 138MM, an increase of 38.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agenus. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGEN is 0.02%, an increase of 13.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.99% to 10,587K shares. The put/call ratio of AGEN is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 757K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 740K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares , representing an increase of 11.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 35.27% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 681K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing an increase of 19.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 23.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 544K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 66.26% over the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 512K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Agenus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

