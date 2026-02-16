HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt (ANL)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ANL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.98% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.98% from its latest reported closing price of $9.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt is 339MM, an increase of 6,675.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANL is 0.00%, an increase of 66.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.88% to 67K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 35K shares.

SmartHarvest Portfolios holds 15K shares.

Two Sigma Securities holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing a decrease of 233.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 56.07% over the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 85.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 51.76% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 298.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 96.32% over the last quarter.

