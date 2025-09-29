HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Worksport (WKSP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Worksport (NasdaqCM:WKSP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 237.82% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Worksport is $10.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 237.82% from its latest reported closing price of $3.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Worksport is 1,710MM, an increase of 13,695.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worksport. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 35.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKSP is 0.00%, an increase of 84.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.92% to 436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 247K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares , representing a decrease of 46.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKSP by 43.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 33K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKSP by 12.08% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 17.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKSP by 3.29% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 18K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

