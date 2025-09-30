HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates VolitionRx (VNRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of VolitionRx (NYSEAM:VNRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 452.57% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for VolitionRx is $3.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 452.57% from its latest reported closing price of $0.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VolitionRx is 150MM, an increase of 11,282.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in VolitionRx. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNRX is 0.15%, an increase of 27.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.40% to 23,986K shares. The put/call ratio of VNRX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lagoda Investment Management holds 11,705K shares representing 10.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,194K shares , representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 36.12% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 8,493K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,206K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 28.04% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,628K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing an increase of 57.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 181.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 765K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 19.31% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 399K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 14.08% over the last quarter.

