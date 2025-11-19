HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:VNDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 124.02% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals is $11.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 124.02% from its latest reported closing price of $5.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vanda Pharmaceuticals is 282MM, an increase of 32.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanda Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNDA is 0.04%, an increase of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 51,168K shares. The put/call ratio of VNDA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,477K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,251K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,353K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,229K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing an increase of 22.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 14.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,743K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

