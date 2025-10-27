HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates UroGen Pharma (URGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of UroGen Pharma (NasdaqGM:URGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.47% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for UroGen Pharma is $34.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 81.47% from its latest reported closing price of $18.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UroGen Pharma is 188MM, an increase of 99.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in UroGen Pharma. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URGN is 0.17%, an increase of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.04% to 42,421K shares. The put/call ratio of URGN is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,544K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,835K shares , representing an increase of 15.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 36.68% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 3,191K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares , representing an increase of 45.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 23.78% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 2,200K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing an increase of 62.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 218.23% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,185K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 2,022K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares , representing an increase of 31.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 63.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.