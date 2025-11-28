HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Travere Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TVTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.74% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Travere Therapeutics is $42.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.74% from its latest reported closing price of $36.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Travere Therapeutics is 428MM, a decrease of 1.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travere Therapeutics. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVTX is 0.15%, an increase of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 119,281K shares. The put/call ratio of TVTX is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,600K shares representing 11.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,541K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 35.61% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 6,724K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,876K shares , representing a decrease of 32.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,984K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,097K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 34.36% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,795K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares , representing an increase of 78.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 472.11% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 3,614K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 22.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.