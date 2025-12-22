HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited - Depositary Receipt (TLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:TLX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLX is 0.03%, an increase of 18.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.59% to 866K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 197K shares.

Portland Investment Counsel holds 128K shares.

Lazard Asset Management holds 115K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 51.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 49K shares.

