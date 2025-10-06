HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Ryvyl (RVYL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Ryvyl (NasdaqCM:RVYL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 533.33% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ryvyl is $2.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.78 to a high of $2.89. The average price target represents an increase of 533.33% from its latest reported closing price of $0.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ryvyl is 76MM, an increase of 55.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryvyl. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 29.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVYL is 0.00%, an increase of 30.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.75% to 391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 112K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 65.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVYL by 116.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVYL by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 45K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 59.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVYL by 95.34% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 18.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVYL by 19.20% over the last quarter.

