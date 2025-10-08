HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:RIGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is $39.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 35.95% from its latest reported closing price of $28.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is 160MM, a decrease of 40.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 7.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIGL is 0.06%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 15,704K shares. The put/call ratio of RIGL is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,600K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 26.51% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 658K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares , representing a decrease of 71.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 44.26% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 623K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets holds 592K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing a decrease of 17.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 26.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 549K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

