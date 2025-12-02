HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Rezolve AI (RZLV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Rezolve AI (NasdaqGM:RZLV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 295.42% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rezolve AI is $10.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 295.42% from its latest reported closing price of $2.73 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rezolve AI. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 58.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZLV is 0.02%, an increase of 96.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 490.25% to 77,893K shares. The put/call ratio of RZLV is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 24,400K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 21,359K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing an increase of 99.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLV by 20,084.68% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,771K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing an increase of 78.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLV by 515.52% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 2,340K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares , representing an increase of 85.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLV by 749.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,973K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares , representing an increase of 37.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLV by 135.36% over the last quarter.

