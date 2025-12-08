HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Praxis Precision Medicines (NasdaqGS:PRAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.94% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Praxis Precision Medicines is $297.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $567.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.94% from its latest reported closing price of $247.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Praxis Precision Medicines is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praxis Precision Medicines. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAX is 0.19%, an increase of 2.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 26,774K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAX is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,764K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares , representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 50.65% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,374K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares , representing an increase of 16.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 42.44% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,565K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares , representing an increase of 51.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 90.45% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,496K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing an increase of 36.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 68.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,003K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares , representing a decrease of 46.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 18.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.