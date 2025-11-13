HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Pharvaris N.V. (NasdaqGS:PHVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.58% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pharvaris N.V. is $37.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.58% from its latest reported closing price of $25.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pharvaris N.V. is 6MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharvaris N.V.. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 14.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHVS is 1.86%, an increase of 4.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 45,969K shares. The put/call ratio of PHVS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 8,031K shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,531K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 64.73% over the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 4,411K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 4,289K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,653K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,303K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

