HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:OLMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 165.17% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Olema Pharmaceuticals is $24.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 165.17% from its latest reported closing price of $9.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Olema Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olema Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLMA is 0.07%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.50% to 76,337K shares. The put/call ratio of OLMA is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 6,844K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 6,764K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,741K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLMA by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,296K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 3,506K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,478K shares , representing an increase of 57.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLMA by 118.31% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,443K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

