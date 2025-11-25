HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Ocular Therapeutix (NasdaqGM:OCUL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.26% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ocular Therapeutix is $22.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 88.26% from its latest reported closing price of $12.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ocular Therapeutix is 142MM, an increase of 154.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocular Therapeutix. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 10.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCUL is 0.52%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.28% to 197,948K shares. The put/call ratio of OCUL is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 13,161K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,762K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Summer Road holds 12,580K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,887K shares , representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 11,932K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,294K shares , representing a decrease of 19.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 10,250K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,400K shares , representing an increase of 27.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 28.79% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 6,117K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,319K shares , representing an increase of 13.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 37.61% over the last quarter.

