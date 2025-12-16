HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:NRXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,780.30% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for NRx Pharmaceuticals is $37.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1,780.30% from its latest reported closing price of $1.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NRx Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRXP is 0.24%, an increase of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.22% to 4,256K shares. The put/call ratio of NRXP is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 2,025K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,605K shares , representing an increase of 20.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 19.61% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 342K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares , representing an increase of 22.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 18.94% over the last quarter.

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 264K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 22.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 252K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 189K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 82.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 152.77% over the last quarter.

