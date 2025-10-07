HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAM:NAK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.32% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals is $0.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.58 to a high of $0.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 61.32% from its latest reported closing price of $1.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Dynasty Minerals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 8.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAK is 0.11%, an increase of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.15% to 78,859K shares. The put/call ratio of NAK is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kopernik Global Investors holds 19,666K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 12,646K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 11,326K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares , representing an increase of 87.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAK by 508.16% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 5,685K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAK by 43.27% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 5,390K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,020K shares , representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAK by 91.15% over the last quarter.

