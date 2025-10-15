HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Microbot Medical (MBOT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Microbot Medical (NasdaqCM:MBOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 325.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Microbot Medical is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 325.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Microbot Medical is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.31.

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microbot Medical. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 14.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBOT is 0.03%, an increase of 397.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 104.71% to 4,598K shares. The put/call ratio of MBOT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,543K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares , representing an increase of 77.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 559.24% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 612K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 475K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 82.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 395K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares , representing an increase of 19.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 85.55% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 193K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 40.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 152.04% over the last quarter.

